Dyson Daniels And Hawks Face Knicks In Game 5

In his most recent game, a 114-98 loss to the Knicks on April 25, Daniels had six points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals. Daniels averaged 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are surrendering 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

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