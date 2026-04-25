Dyson Daniels And Hawks Take On Knicks In Game 4

In his last game on April 23, Daniels posted eight points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals in a 109-108 win over the Knicks. Daniels averaged 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 110.1 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

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