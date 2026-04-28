Dylan Harper And Spurs Square Off Against Trail Blazers In Game 5

Harper had three points in his most recent action, a 114-93 win over the Trail Blazers on April 26. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.8 points per game against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 16th in the NBA in points allowed.

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