Dylan Harper And Spurs Square Off Against Trail Blazers In Game 5
Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs play the Portland Trail Blazers Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 28. Harper's points prop was 9.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Harper had three points in his most recent action, a 114-93 win over the Trail Blazers on April 26. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are averaging 115.8 points per game against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 16th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.