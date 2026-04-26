Dylan Harper And Spurs Play Trail Blazers In Game 4
Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs play the Portland Trail Blazers Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 26. Harper's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Harper tallied 27 points and 10 rebounds in his last action, a 120-108 win over the Trail Blazers on April 24. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Trail Blazers rank 16th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.8 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.