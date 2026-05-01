Duncan Robinson And Pistons Take On Magic In Game 6

Last time out on April 29, Robinson posted 12 points in a 116-109 win over the Magic. Robinson averaged 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic are conceding 115.1 points per contest, which ranks 13th in the league.

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