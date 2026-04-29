Duncan Robinson And Pistons Square Off Against Magic In Game 5

Last time out on April 27, Robinson posted seven points in a 94-88 loss to the Magic. Robinson averaged 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.1 points per game.

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