Duncan Robinson And Pistons Take On Magic In Game 4

In his last game on April 25, Robinson posted 10 points in a 113-105 loss to the Magic. Robinson averaged 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.1 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

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