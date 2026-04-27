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Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons

Duncan Robinson

Detroit Pistons • #55 SF

Duncan Robinson And Pistons Take On Magic In Game 4

Duncan Robinson and the Detroit Pistons play the Orlando Magic Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 27. Robinson's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 25, Robinson posted 10 points in a 113-105 loss to the Magic. Robinson averaged 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.1 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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