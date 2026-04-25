Duncan Robinson And Pistons Square Off Against Magic In Game 3

Robinson put up 10 points, six rebounds and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 98-83 win over the Magic on April 22. Robinson averaged 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic rank 13th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.1 points per contest.

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