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Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons

Duncan Robinson

Detroit Pistons • #55 SF

Duncan Robinson And Pistons Square Off Against Magic In Game 3

Duncan Robinson and the Detroit Pistons play the Orlando Magic Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 25. Robinson's points prop was 10.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Robinson put up 10 points, six rebounds and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 98-83 win over the Magic on April 22. Robinson averaged 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic rank 13th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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