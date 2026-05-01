Dorian Finney-Smith And Rockets Face Lakers In Game 6
Dorian Finney-Smith and the Houston Rockets play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 1. Finney-Smith's points prop was 2.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on April 29, Finney-Smith recorded six points in a 99-93 win over the Lakers. Finney-Smith averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are scoring 114.6 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.