Dorian Finney-Smith And Rockets Face Lakers In Game 6

In his last game on April 29, Finney-Smith recorded six points in a 99-93 win over the Lakers. Finney-Smith averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 114.6 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

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