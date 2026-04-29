Dorian Finney-Smith And Rockets Take On Lakers In Game 5

Last time out on April 26, Finney-Smith recorded two points in a 115-96 win over the Lakers. Finney-Smith averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers are conceding 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

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