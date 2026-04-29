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Dorian Finney-Smith
Houston Rockets

Dorian Finney-Smith

Houston Rockets • #2 SF

Dorian Finney-Smith And Rockets Take On Lakers In Game 5

Dorian Finney-Smith and the Houston Rockets play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 29. Finney-Smith's points prop was 2.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on April 26, Finney-Smith recorded two points in a 115-96 win over the Lakers. Finney-Smith averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers are conceding 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dorian Finney-Smith

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