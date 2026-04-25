Donte DiVincenzo And Timberwolves Face Nuggets In Game 4

In his most recent game, a 113-96 win over the Nuggets on April 23, DiVincenzo totaled 15 points, seven assists and four steals. DiVincenzo averaged 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Nuggets are giving up 116.9 points per contest, which ranks 21st in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.