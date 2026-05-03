Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Face Raptors In Game 7

Mitchell tallied 24 points in his last appearance, a 112-110 loss to the Raptors on May 1. Mitchell averaged 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors are allowing 111.8 points per game, which ranks ninth in the league.

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