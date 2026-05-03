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Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers • #45 SG

Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Face Raptors In Game 7

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Toronto Raptors Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 3. Mitchell's points prop was 25.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Mitchell tallied 24 points in his last appearance, a 112-110 loss to the Raptors on May 1. Mitchell averaged 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors are allowing 111.8 points per game, which ranks ninth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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