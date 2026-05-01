Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Take On Raptors In Game 6

In his most recent game, a 125-120 win over the Raptors on April 29, Mitchell totaled 19 points. Mitchell averaged 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors are surrendering 111.8 points per game, which ranks ninth in the league.

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