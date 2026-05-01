Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Take On Raptors In Game 6
Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Toronto Raptors Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 1. Mitchell's points prop was 26.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 125-120 win over the Raptors on April 29, Mitchell totaled 19 points. Mitchell averaged 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Raptors are surrendering 111.8 points per game, which ranks ninth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.