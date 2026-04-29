Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Play Raptors In Game 5

Mitchell had 20 points and six rebounds in his most recent action, a 93-89 loss to the Raptors on April 26. Mitchell averaged 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.8 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

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