Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Square Off Against Raptors In Game 4

In his most recent game, a 126-104 loss to the Raptors on April 23, Mitchell tallied 15 points. Mitchell averaged 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.8 points per game.

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