Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Take On Spurs In Game 4

In his most recent action, a 120-108 loss to the Spurs on April 24, Clingan put up seven points and 11 rebounds. Clingan averaged 12.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are allowing 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

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