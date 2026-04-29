Desmond Bane And Magic Take On Pistons In Game 5

In his most recent action, a 94-88 win over the Pistons on April 27, Bane put up 22 points. Bane averaged 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 109.6 points per contest.

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