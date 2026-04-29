Desmond Bane And Magic Take On Pistons In Game 5
Desmond Bane and the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 29. Bane's points prop was 18.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 94-88 win over the Pistons on April 27, Bane put up 22 points. Bane averaged 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 109.6 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.