Derrick White And Celtics Play 76ers In Game 7

In his last game on April 30, White put up 11 points and three steals in a 106-93 loss to the 76ers. White averaged 16.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers are surrendering 116.1 points per game, which ranks 19th in the league.

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