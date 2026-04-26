Derrick White And Celtics Square Off Against 76ers In Game 4

Last time out on April 24, White recorded 11 points and three blocks in a 108-100 win over the 76ers. White averaged 16.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers are surrendering 116.1 points per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.