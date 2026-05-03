Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Face Raptors In Game 7

Schroder totaled seven points and two steals in his last game, a 112-110 loss to the Raptors on May 1. Schroder averaged 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.8 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

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