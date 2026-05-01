Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Play Raptors In Game 6
Dennis Schroder and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Toronto Raptors Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 1. Schroder's points prop was 5.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 125-120 win over the Raptors on April 29, Schroder put up 19 points. Schroder averaged 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are scoring 111.8 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.