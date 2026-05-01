Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Play Raptors In Game 6

In his most recent appearance, a 125-120 win over the Raptors on April 29, Schroder put up 19 points. Schroder averaged 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 111.8 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.