Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Face Raptors In Game 4

In his last appearance, a 126-104 loss to the Raptors on April 23, Schroder tallied three points. Schroder averaged 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.8 points per contest.

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