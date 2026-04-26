Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Face Raptors In Game 4
Dennis Schroder and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Toronto Raptors Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 26. Schroder's points prop was 3.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 126-104 loss to the Raptors on April 23, Schroder tallied three points. Schroder averaged 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Raptors rank ninth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.8 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.