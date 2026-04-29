Deandre Ayton And Lakers Play Rockets In Game 5

Last time out on April 26, Ayton posted 19 points and 10 rebounds in a 115-96 loss to the Rockets. Ayton averaged 12.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 110 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.