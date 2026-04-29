Deandre Ayton And Lakers Play Rockets In Game 5
Deandre Ayton and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 29. Ayton's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
Last time out on April 26, Ayton posted 19 points and 10 rebounds in a 115-96 loss to the Rockets. Ayton averaged 12.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are averaging 110 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.