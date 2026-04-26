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Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers

Deandre Ayton

Los Angeles Lakers • #5 C

Deandre Ayton And Lakers Take On Rockets In Game 4

Deandre Ayton and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 26. Ayton's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 112-108 win over the Rockets on April 24, Ayton totaled two points and six rebounds. Ayton averaged 12.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Rockets are giving up 110.0 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Deandre Ayton

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