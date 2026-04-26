Deandre Ayton And Lakers Take On Rockets In Game 4

In his last game, a 112-108 win over the Rockets on April 24, Ayton totaled two points and six rebounds. Ayton averaged 12.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Rockets are giving up 110.0 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league.

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