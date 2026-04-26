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Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers

Dean Wade

Cleveland Cavaliers • #32 PF

Dean Wade And Cavaliers Play Raptors In Game 4

Dean Wade and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Toronto Raptors Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 26. Wade's points prop was 4.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 126-104 loss to the Raptors on April 23, Wade totaled five points. Wade averaged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors are allowing 111.8 points per game, which ranks ninth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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