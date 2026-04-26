Dean Wade And Cavaliers Play Raptors In Game 4

In his most recent game, a 126-104 loss to the Raptors on April 23, Wade totaled five points. Wade averaged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors are allowing 111.8 points per game, which ranks ninth in the league.

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