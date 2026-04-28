De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Take On Trail Blazers In Game 5

Fox totaled 28 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in his most recent game, a 114-93 win over the Trail Blazers on April 26. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 115.8 points per game against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.