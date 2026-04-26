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De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs

De'Aaron Fox

San Antonio Spurs • #4 PG

De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Face Trail Blazers In Game 4

De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs play the Portland Trail Blazers Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 26. Fox's points prop was 16.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his last game, a 120-108 win over the Trail Blazers on April 24, Fox tallied 18 points and six assists. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers rank 16th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 115.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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