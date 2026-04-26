De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Face Trail Blazers In Game 4

In his last game, a 120-108 win over the Trail Blazers on April 24, Fox tallied 18 points and six assists. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers rank 16th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 115.8 points per contest.

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