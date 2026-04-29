Daniss Jenkins And Pistons Take On Magic In Game 5
Daniss Jenkins and the Detroit Pistons play the Orlando Magic Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 29. Jenkins' points prop was 3.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on April 27, Jenkins recorded three points and four assists in a 94-88 loss to the Magic. Jenkins averaged 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are averaging 115.1 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.