Daniss Jenkins And Pistons Take On Magic In Game 5

In his last game on April 27, Jenkins recorded three points and four assists in a 94-88 loss to the Magic. Jenkins averaged 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.1 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

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