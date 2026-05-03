Collin Murray-Boyles And Raptors Play Cavaliers In Game 7

In his last appearance, a 112-110 win over the Cavaliers on May 1, Murray-Boyles put up 17 points, seven rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Murray-Boyles averaged 8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are conceding 115.4 points per contest, which ranks 15th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.