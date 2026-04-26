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Collin Murray-Boyles
Toronto Raptors

Collin Murray-Boyles

Toronto Raptors • #12 PF

Collin Murray-Boyles And Raptors Play Cavaliers In Game 4

Collin Murray-Boyles and the Toronto Raptors play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 26. Murray-Boyles' points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Last time out on April 23, Murray-Boyles posted 22 points and eight rebounds in a 126-104 win over the Cavaliers. Murray-Boyles averaged 8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are giving up 115.4 points per contest, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Collin Murray-Boyles

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