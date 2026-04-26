Collin Murray-Boyles And Raptors Play Cavaliers In Game 4

Last time out on April 23, Murray-Boyles posted 22 points and eight rebounds in a 126-104 win over the Cavaliers. Murray-Boyles averaged 8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are giving up 115.4 points per contest, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

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