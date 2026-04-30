CJ McCollum And Hawks Play Knicks In Game 6
CJ McCollum and the Atlanta Hawks play the New York Knicks Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 30. McCollum's points prop was 19.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 126-97 loss to the Knicks on April 28, McCollum had six points. McCollum averaged 18.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 110.1 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.