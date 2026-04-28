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C.J. McCollum
Atlanta Hawks

C.J. McCollum

Atlanta Hawks • #3 G

CJ McCollum And Hawks Square Off Against Knicks In Game 5

CJ McCollum and the Atlanta Hawks play the New York Knicks Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 28. McCollum's points prop was 19.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

McCollum totaled 17 points and two blocks in his last game, a 114-98 loss to the Knicks on April 25. McCollum averaged 18.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 110.1 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
C.J. McCollum

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