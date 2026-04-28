CJ McCollum And Hawks Square Off Against Knicks In Game 5

McCollum totaled 17 points and two blocks in his last game, a 114-98 loss to the Knicks on April 25. McCollum averaged 18.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 110.1 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

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