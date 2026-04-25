CJ McCollum And Hawks Play Knicks In Game 4

In his last game on April 23, McCollum put up 23 points, two steals and two blocks in a 109-108 win over the Knicks. McCollum averaged 18.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 110.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.