Christian Braun And Nuggets Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 5
Christian Braun and the Denver Nuggets play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 27. Braun's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday evening.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 112-96 loss to the Timberwolves on April 25, Braun totaled eight points. Braun averaged 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Timberwolves are giving up 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.