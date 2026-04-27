Christian Braun And Nuggets Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 5

In his last appearance, a 112-96 loss to the Timberwolves on April 25, Braun totaled eight points. Braun averaged 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves are giving up 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

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