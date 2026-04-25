Christian Braun And Nuggets Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 4

Braun put up two points in his last appearance, a 113-96 loss to the Timberwolves on April 23. Braun averaged 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 114.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.