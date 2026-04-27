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Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder

Cason Wallace

Oklahoma City Thunder • #22 PG

Cason Wallace And Thunder Play Suns In Game 4

Cason Wallace and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Phoenix Suns Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 27. Wallace's points prop was 7.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Wallace had six points and two steals in his last game, a 121-109 win over the Suns on April 25. Wallace averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns are conceding 111.1 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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