Cason Wallace And Thunder Play Suns In Game 4

Wallace had six points and two steals in his last game, a 121-109 win over the Suns on April 25. Wallace averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns are conceding 111.1 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.