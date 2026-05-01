Cade Cunningham And Pistons Play Magic In Game 6

In his most recent appearance, a 116-109 win over the Magic on April 29, Cunningham tallied 45 points and five assists. Cunningham averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 115.1 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

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