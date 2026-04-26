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Bruce Brown Jr.
Denver Nuggets

Bruce Brown Jr.

Denver Nuggets • #11 SG

Bruce Brown And Nuggets Play Timberwolves In Game 4

Bruce Brown and the Denver Nuggets play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 25. Brown's points prop was 6.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Brown totaled nine points in his most recent game, a 113-96 loss to the Timberwolves on April 23. Brown averaged 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bruce Brown Jr.

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