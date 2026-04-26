Bruce Brown And Nuggets Play Timberwolves In Game 4

Brown totaled nine points in his most recent game, a 113-96 loss to the Timberwolves on April 23. Brown averaged 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.6 points per contest.

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