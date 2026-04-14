Brandon Miller And Hornets Square Off Against Heat In Play-In Game

Miller put up 19 points in his most recent appearance, a 110-96 win over the Knicks on April 12. Miller averaged 20.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 118.5 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

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