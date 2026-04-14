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Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Miller

Charlotte Hornets • #24 SF

Brandon Miller And Hornets Square Off Against Heat In Play-In Game

Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets play the Miami Heat in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, April 14. Miller's points prop was 20.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Miller put up 19 points in his most recent appearance, a 110-96 win over the Knicks on April 12. Miller averaged 20.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 118.5 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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