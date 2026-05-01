Brandon Ingram And Raptors Face Cavaliers In Game 6

In his last game on April 29, Ingram posted in a 125-120 loss to the Cavaliers. Ingram averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.4 points per contest.

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