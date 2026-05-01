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Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors

Brandon Ingram

Toronto Raptors • #3 SF

Brandon Ingram And Raptors Face Cavaliers In Game 6

Brandon Ingram and the Toronto Raptors play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 1. Ingram's points prop was 17.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 29, Ingram posted in a 125-120 loss to the Cavaliers. Ingram averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Ingram

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