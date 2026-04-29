Brandon Ingram And Raptors Play Cavaliers In Game 5

In his last game on April 26, Ingram posted 23 points, six rebounds and two blocks in a 93-89 win over the Cavaliers. Ingram averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.4 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the league in points allowed.

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