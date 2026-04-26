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Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors

Brandon Ingram

Toronto Raptors • #3 SF

Brandon Ingram And Raptors Take On Cavaliers In Game 4

Brandon Ingram and the Toronto Raptors play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 26. Ingram's points prop was 20.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 126-104 win over the Cavaliers on April 23, Ingram totaled 12 points and two steals. Ingram averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are surrendering 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Ingram

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