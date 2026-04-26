Brandon Ingram And Raptors Take On Cavaliers In Game 4

In his most recent game, a 126-104 win over the Cavaliers on April 23, Ingram totaled 12 points and two steals. Ingram averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are surrendering 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

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