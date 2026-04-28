Baylor Scheierman And Celtics Face 76ers In Game 5

Last time out on April 26, Scheierman recorded six points in a 128-96 win over the 76ers. Scheierman averaged 5.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.1 points per game.

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