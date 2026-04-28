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Baylor Scheierman
Boston Celtics

Baylor Scheierman

Boston Celtics • #55 SG

Baylor Scheierman And Celtics Face 76ers In Game 5

Baylor Scheierman and the Boston Celtics play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 28. Scheierman's points prop was 4.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 26, Scheierman recorded six points in a 128-96 win over the 76ers. Scheierman averaged 5.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Baylor Scheierman

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