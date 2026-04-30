Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Square Off Against Nuggets In Game 6
Ayo Dosunmu and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Denver Nuggets Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 30. Dosunmu's points prop was 18.5 as of Thursday evening.
What It Means
Last time out on April 27, Dosunmu put up 18 points and four assists in a 125-113 loss to the Nuggets. Dosunmu averaged 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are scoring 116.9 points per contest against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 21st in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.