Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Face Nuggets In Game 4

Dosunmu tallied 25 points and nine assists in his last action, a 113-96 win over the Nuggets on April 23. Dosunmu averaged 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Nuggets are surrendering 116.9 points per contest, which ranks 21st in the league.

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