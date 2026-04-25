Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Face Nuggets In Game 4
Ayo Dosunmu and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Denver Nuggets Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 25. Dosunmu's points prop was 12.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Dosunmu tallied 25 points and nine assists in his last action, a 113-96 win over the Nuggets on April 23. Dosunmu averaged 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Nuggets are surrendering 116.9 points per contest, which ranks 21st in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.