Austin Reaves And Lakers Square Off Against Rockets In Game 6

Reaves put up 22 points and six assists in his last game, a 99-93 loss to the Rockets on April 29. Reaves averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Rockets are giving up 110.0 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league.

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