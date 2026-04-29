Austin Reaves And Lakers Square Off Against Rockets In Game 5

In his last game on April 2, Reaves put up 15 points in a 139-96 loss to the Thunder. Reaves averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the league in points allowed, giving up 110 points per game.

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