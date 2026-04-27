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Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers

Austin Reaves

Los Angeles Lakers • #15 SG

Austin Reaves And Lakers Square Off Against Rockets In Game 4

Austin Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 26. Reaves' points prop was 15.5 as of Sunday evening.

What It Means

Reaves had 15 points in his last appearance, a 139-96 loss to the Thunder on April 2. Reaves averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Rockets are conceding 110.0 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Reaves

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