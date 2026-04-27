Austin Reaves And Lakers Square Off Against Rockets In Game 4

Reaves had 15 points in his last appearance, a 139-96 loss to the Thunder on April 2. Reaves averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Rockets are conceding 110.0 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league.

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