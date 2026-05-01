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Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons

Ausar Thompson

Detroit Pistons • #9 SF

Ausar Thompson And Pistons Play Magic In Game 6

Ausar Thompson and the Detroit Pistons play the Orlando Magic Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 1. Thompson's points prop was 8.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Thompson had six points, 15 rebounds, six assists, five steals and two blocks in his most recent action, a 116-109 win over the Magic on April 29. Thompson averaged 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic are giving up 115.1 points per contest, which ranks 13th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ausar Thompson

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