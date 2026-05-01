Ausar Thompson And Pistons Play Magic In Game 6

Thompson had six points, 15 rebounds, six assists, five steals and two blocks in his most recent action, a 116-109 win over the Magic on April 29. Thompson averaged 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic are giving up 115.1 points per contest, which ranks 13th in the NBA.

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