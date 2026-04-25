Anthony Edwards And Timberwolves Face Nuggets In Game 4

Last time out on April 23, Edwards posted 17 points in a 113-96 win over the Nuggets. Edwards averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Nuggets are giving up 116.9 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league.

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