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Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves • #5 SG

Anthony Edwards And Timberwolves Face Nuggets In Game 4

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Denver Nuggets Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 25. Edwards' points prop was 26.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 23, Edwards posted 17 points in a 113-96 win over the Nuggets. Edwards averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Nuggets are giving up 116.9 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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